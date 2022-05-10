There are certain Jersey Shore things that attract out-of-towners. Ya know, like Lucy the Elephant, Atlantic City, Morey's Piers. But, let's be honest. We love 'em, too! Here's a list of 38 places at the Jersey Shore that could be considered 'tourist traps' that even the locals can't resist.



Storybook Land in EHT never gets old! Manco & Manco pizza is still a MUST when strolling the OC boards. You catch our drift!

Get our free mobile app

We know some of these places get crazy when the tourists invade, especially during the summer, but we can't seem to stay away!

Keep scrolling to check out what you had to say, and see if you agree with our list!

38 Jersey Shore Tourist Traps Even Locals Can't Resist There are some places at the Jersey Shore visitors will seek out for their sheer notoriety. But, we'll let you in on a little secret. There are some, like AC casinos and Lucy the Elephant, we can't resist them either.

Jersey Shore Beach Tags Guide for Summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

All the Awesome Movies You Can Watch on Avalon NJ Beach This Summer From classics like Top Gun and Casablanca, to newer releases like Spiderman: No Way Home, there's a season of amazing movies you can watch this summer on the beach in Avalon.