It's almost summer and you know what that means...travel season.

In the summer, school is out, many offices slow down as employees take much-needed vacations, and it's time to have some fun.

Many couples and families hit the road to find an adventure. Of course, some are better than others. There are some that you might as well not waste your time on.

Cheapism put together a list of the 50 Tourist Traps to Watch Out For Across America. There's one in each state.

Let me just say this may turn into a "best" instead of "worst" list for you if you're into touristy places. Most of us visited these spots as kids, because well, that's what you did.

So, keep them all in mind, and with a grain of salt, when planning your summer vacation this year.

The article describes the places on its list as place you may feel cheated or swindled out of a cool experience.

In Pennsylvania I can think of so many great spots to visit, although some may call these places, "tourist traps."

Philadelphia is rich in history so it's filled with touristy stops. You can see the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall. There's also the beating heart at the Franklin Institute, the Philadelphia Art Museum with the "Rocky" steps, Reading Terminal Market and so many more.

None of those spots made the Tourist Traps to Watch Out For in America list.

The place the article warns you against is Rivers Casino on Delaware Avenue in Philadelphia.

Here's how it's described: "Philadelphia isn't Las Vegas - it isn't even Atlantic City, which is just an hour away - and tourists shouldn't go to the Rivers Casino (formerly the SugarHouse Casino) expecting a high-rolling experience. Reviews are filled with complaints about slow service in a cramped cheap-looking structure." A lackluster, dirty slots barn," one Yelper said.

You really need to decide how it is for yourself.

To see the rest of the list from across the country, click here.

