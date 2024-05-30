Yum. Let's talk about pizza. Warning, this could make you hungry.

Who doesn't love pizza? It's especially delicious on the boardwalk along the Jersey Shore.

Rob Sullivan/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Rob Sullivan/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

The Best of Jersey Shore Awards have been handed out for 2024. Keep reading to find out who got the gold medal for pizza.

People are very loyal to their favorite boardwalk pizza...some eating it from one pizza shop their entire lives.

There are many things to consider when deciding on a favorite boardwalk pizza.

Close-up image of group of friends or colleagues eating pizza. nortonrsx loading...

Let's work from the top down.

The crust: I like a thin and crispy crust. Some like a more doughy crust. Others like somewhere in between the two.

Get our free mobile app

The sauce: This is a big one for me. I like a sweeter sauce. Many of my friends like a tangy sauce. Some places swirl it on, others slather it on. It's a personal preference.

The cheese: How melted should it be? I don't want it sliding off the crust in one piece. Do you know what I mean?

Slice of pizza margarita lifted up Olga Nayashkova loading...

Alright, let's get to the awards.

Winning the Best of Jersey Shore Pizza Gold Medal for 2024 is Mack's Pizza in Wildwood.

Best of Jersey Shore description of Mack's reads, "Mack's Pizza has been a Wildwood tradition for over 70 years. Owned and operated by the Mack family since 1952. We would like to thank our many loyal customers who have made Mack's a family tradition generation after generation. Stop by and enjoy one of our thin crispy classic cheese pies. Visit one of our two locations on the Wildwood Boardwalk."

Sam's Pizza Palace took the silver medal this year.

There seems to be a friendly rivalry on the Wildwood Boardwalk between Mack's and Sam's.

READ MORE: This Restaurant Was Voted Best Breakfast in NJ

Next time you're in Wildwood, give them a try.

To see the entire list of winners, click here.

Here is where all “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” live For Seasons 14 and 13 of the show, the Real Housewives of New Jersey hometowns are largely in North Jersey — with a Central Jersey resident and some Shore houses, for good measure. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt