Job Fair Happening at Arm & Hammer Park in April

The Trenton Thunder just released their schedule for 2021 about a month ago and I know many people are extremely excited to see some Thunder baseball this summer. According to their website, the Trenton Thunder is having a job fair on April 10th from 9am to Noon at Arm & Hammer Park. The Trenton Thunder have multiple openings for their summer staff, so if you're looking for a job, I would save the date. They are hiring for bartenders, concessions, parking lot attendants, merchandise and even bat boys just to name a few. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be in place. The actual career fair will take place on the concourse and they ask that you park in the stadium's rear lot. For more details check out their website.

I remember going to Trenton Thunder baseball games when I was a kid with my Dad and my brother. They were so fun. Fast forward a million years later and PST has partnered with the Trenton Thunder for many years and it's always such a fun atmosphere to be in.

I remember throwing out the first pitch at a game a few years back and it's something I'll never forget.

Working in the sports world, especially during the summer has to be fun. Working in the sports world at Arm & Hammer Park has to be extremely fun. Trenton Thunder baseball games are always a good time. From the beautiful stadium on the waterfront in Trenton, to the yummy food, the great players and of course, the Bat Dogs, Trenton Thunder baseball games create memories and now with their job fair they are trying to provide jobs to many who need them.