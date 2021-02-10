Trenton Thunder Release Their 2021 Schedule

Great news baseball fans! The Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, will be back this spring. Yay. The team just released their 2021 schedule, according to milb.com.

Mark your calendar. Opening Day will be Monday, May 24th at Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton versus the Frederick Keys. This 2021 season will be a new start for our local team. This is the first year the Thunder is a part of the newly formed MLB Draft League...they're the founding members....featuring the best prospects to be drafted to the major leagues each summer.

The Thunder's 2021 schedule has 34 games, and will run through mid-August, with an All Star Break around the Major League Baseball Draft, according to the article. Click here to see the schedule and more information.

There are five other teams in the new MLB Draft League. The Thunder will take on the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, State College Spikes, West Virginia Black Bears, Williamsport Crosscutters, and Frederick Keys, who, like I said, will be in Trenton Opening Day.

Game times will be announced soon, as well as a promotional schedule, fireworks games, and more. If you have a credit for the 2021 season, don't worry, more information will be coming to you in an email, and expect a Thunder rep to reach out to you.

Since the Thunder is no longer affiliated with the New York Yankees, I'm sure the stadium will have a new, cool look this season. I can't wait to see it. There's always such a cool vibe there for a fun night with family and friends.

Play ball.