Joe Biden Elected 46th President of the United States of America

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States.

On Saturday morning, it was decided that Biden won Pennsylvania, surpassing the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States.

A win in Pennsylvania sealed his victory after more than three tension-filled days of counting votes. Record numbers of Americans voted early and by mail, many out of concern about going to polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden vanquished his Republican foe after a campaign as bitter and divisive as Trump’s own presidential term. Victories in “blue wall” northern industrial states propelled Biden to the White House, where he’ll confront America’s deep health, economic and social ills.

Biden also carried Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan on his path to the presidency, flipping states that President Donald Trump won in 2016. Pennsylvania was a must-win state for Trump.

The 77-year-old Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and sought to contrast his working-class roots with the affluent Trump’s by casting the race as “Scranton versus Park Avenue.”

Biden’s victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.

Kamala Harris Elected Vice President

Kamala Harris is making history as the first Black woman elected vice president of the United States, shattering barriers that have kept men — almost all of them white — entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries.

The 56-year-old California senator is also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency. She represents the multiculturalism that defines America but is largely absent from Washington’s power centers.

Her Black identity has allowed her to speak in personal terms in a year of reckoning over police brutality and systemic racism.