Fans were upset and confused after DaBaby seemingly dissed JoJo Siwa on his newest track.

On Friday (Feb. 19), DaBaby dropped his "Beatbox Freestyle," which is a spin on SpotEmGottem’s single "Beat Box," released in April 2020.

"You a b---h, JoJo Siwa (B---h) / You let the wrong n---a get rich," DaBaby raps on the track. In the music video, he also holds up his cell phone with an image of Siwa wearing her trademark bow before continuing the song.

However, according to Genius, the rapper didn't actually intend to diss Siwa. "DaBaby compares the tendencies of his opposition to JoJo," the outlet noted. "In response, he promises to make them remember not to mess with him. Here, 'Siwa' functions as a homophone with 'see why.'"

The Dance Moms alum isn't the only name drop on the song. DaBaby also mentions Stevie Wonder and T.I. Listen to a clip, below:

Although DaBaby may not have dissed Siwa, fans took it upon themselves to share memes and reactions to the song. The rapper quickly became a trending topic on social media over the weekend.

See fan reactions, below.