“Joker” Filming Moving to Another New Jersey City

Last week, we told you about how filming for the new "Joker" movie starring Joaquin Phoenix was taking place in Jersey City. Today, nj.com reported that starting this weekend, filming will move to another New Jersey city --- Newark.

Filing in Newark will take place between Oct.13-16 and will cause several road closures. The Newark Dept. of Public Safety tweeted out a list of those closures.

Newark must be a good substitute for Gotham City, because scenes for 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises" were also shot in the city.

IMDB.com says that "Joker" is scheduled to be released on Oct. 4, 2019 and "will center on how the popular comic book villain known as The Joker came to be."

