Hillary Clinton Adds Stops in Newark, Philadelphia & More on Latest Book Tour

One of the nation’s most recognizable political figures of both the 21st Century has announced plans to bring her upcoming tour to our area.

Hillary Clinton announced ten additional stops on her upcoming fall tour, which in part will celebrates the release of a new book.

Hillary Clinton Announces Tour Stops in Both Philadelphia, PA & Newark, NJ

In our area, Hillary will hit the stage:

Tuesday, September 17 at 7 p.m. — New Jersey Performing Arts Center (Prudential Hall) in Newark, NJ — You can click here for more information.

Thursday, October 10 at 7 p.m. — Kimmel Center (Academy of Music) in Philadelphia, PA — You can click here for more information.

Hillary Clinton's 2024 Tour Celebrates Her New Book

At each stop on the tour, Clinton will be joined on stage by a moderator who will “take the audience on a journey of unvarnished exchanges on politics, democracy, the threats we face, as well as friendship, aging, marriage, and how we can all work together to shape a future to be proud of.”

Clinton’s new book, ‘Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections of Life, Love and Liberty,’ will be released on September 17, 2024.

This year's tour — which previously had only handful of stops announced — now totals at least15 scheduled events across the nation throughout the months of September and October, according to their website.

The 2024 tour will mark Secretary Clinton’s first tour of the U.S. in this capacity since 2019.

How Can I Get Tickets to See Hillary Clinton?

"I’m so excited to add 10 more cities to my Fall tour. I hope you can join me for wide-ranging conversations that go behind the scenes and include never-before told stories," Secretary Clinton says.

Fans who want to see Hillary up close and personal can register starting today (July 23) to receive an invitation to purchase tickets when they become available on July 30. Fans can register at HillaryClintonLive.com.

Tickets for the general public will be made available starting August 2.