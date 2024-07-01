Uncle June’s House from ‘The Sopranos’ is Back on the Market With a New, Slashed Price! (PICS)

How would you like to own an iconic piece of television history?

If you're a fan of HBO's 'The Sopranos', (aka one the best TV shows of all time, especially in New Jersey where the show was set and filmed) then you'll remember the house of the beloved and comically hot-headed "Uncle June", played by Dominic Chianese.

Welcome to 380 Highland Ave, in Newark City NJ! The famous house which appeared in the series at least 5 times is on the market again. It was previously for sale just last year for $585,000.

This time, the 3-story, 4,791 sq ft, 4 bedroom 4 bathroom house is up for $579,900.



The house is located in Newark, but in the award-winning series, it was set in Belleville.

Some notable scenes took place in this house...

The countless times Tony and Bobby came into check on their cantankerous elder.

The time Uncle June got his hand stuck in the sink.

And who could forget the time Uncle June shot Tony in the living room!

Of course, the house has undergone some major upgrades since filming wrapped in 2007, but it hasn't changed very much since it was last on the market in 2023.

Let's see what it looks like inside now!

Uncle June's House From 'The Sopranos' is On Sale in Newark NJ- Take a Look Inside! This house always had the makings of an historic New Jersey landmark. It's been a while since we've seen this house. Here's how it looks now! Gallery Credit: Austyn

How do you think it looks? What changes would you make? First thing I would do is grab a paint brush for that kitchen!

