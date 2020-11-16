Jonah Hill To Direct A Documentary On Therapy For Netflix

Jonah Hill’s second feature film as director will be a documentary about psychotherapist Dr. Phil Stutz. In addition to serving as therapist to Hill, Stutz was a prison psychiatrist on Riker’s Island before moving into private practice. The project was announced by Hill via Instagram over the weekend, featuring behind-the-scenes photos featuring his subject.

The photos were accompanied by a long caption sharing several details about the untitled documentary. We now know that Joaquin Phoenix, who starred alongside Hill in Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, is involved as a co-producer. Check out Hill’s full post below:

“The idea is to make a film that frames therapy and Phil’s tools for dealing with life in a way that isn’t corny or cheesy,” wrote Hill. He then went on to explain that the documentary would offer viewers a form of therapy in itself. “If you can’t afford therapy or there is stigma in your family and life, the idea is that you can privately use these tools on based on the feelings you are having (depression, anxiety, regret etc), and use them in the privacy of your own home on Netflix.”

That’s a bold premise, but Hill isn’t one to shy away from an ambitious project. His directorial debut, Mid90s, is a scrappy coming-of-age flick that grapples with subjects of domestic violence and alcohol abuse. Hill also starred in Netflix's dark comedy series Maniac, in which he played a schizophrenia patient taking part in an experimental pharmaceutical trial.

There's no release date set for Hill's documentary yet, but considering filming is already underway, we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to get the next update.