After Just One Year, This Mexican Restaurant Suddenly Closes in Mount Laurel

Within the week, the Mount Laurel area has seen a swift round of restaurant closures, and this one is no exception.

Jose Tejas, a Tex-Mex restaurant located at 1310 NJ-73 in Mount Laurel, suddenly closed on Jan 2, 2023 - after just over a year of being in business! Surprising, to say the least.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

The new restaurant, which had only just opened in December 2022, replaced an old Chili's.

Locals were quick to notice as the restaurant was labeled "Permanently closed" on Google.

Google Google loading...

Why did Jose Tejas close?

It's unclear why the restaurant closed - management did not disclose why in their public statement, which read:

"After great consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our Mt. Laurel, NJ location effective January 2, 2024. We want to thank all of our wonderful guests and team members for supporting us over this past year. We have enjoyed the opportunity to serve the community and hope to see you again in our Woodbridge, NJ or Christiana, DE locations."

News spread quickly across social media, including from a former employee who shed light on the unfortunate situation in the Facebook group South Jersey Food Scene.

According to the employee, the staff was only notified of the closure the day of, leaving approximately 30 people displaced.

The news comes with mixed reactions on Facebook, most of them disappointed:

That’s so crazy! You can’t even get into their Woodbridge location. Always packed.

I actually really enjoyed that place. Gonna miss it!

Disappointed but not surprised.

This stinks! They were really good and was hoping it would take off!

So sad!!! It was our favorite!! Such a fantastic meal for a reasonable price!

Are you surprised to see this place go? What do you think should replace it? Let us know in the comments.

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander