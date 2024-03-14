A Gorgeous New Dispensary is Coming This Spring to Mount Laurel, New Jersey!

Another marijuana dispensary is about to make its way into South Jersey!

Nirvana Dispensary, a medical cannabis dispensary is coming soon to Mount Laurel! They'll be located at 1134 Route 73.

They've already got the building set up with the signage now on display. Check out the pictures of the progress they're making from Facebook community page 'A View from Evesham':

Get our free mobile app

Judging from their pictures on their social media pages, this will be an aesthetically gorgeous, modern retail experience.

"Visit our dispensary and immerse yourself in an inviting atmosphere that combines elegance, comfort, and education. Experience the soothing ambiance as you explore our extensive range of products, learn about their benefits, and engage with our friendly team," their website reads.

The location has come a long way come a long way since they began renovations. You may remember it as the old Boiling Seafood restaurant and Kazumi, along with a string of other restaurants over the years.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

When will Nirvana Dispensary open?

No word yet on an exact opening date, but according to their website and social media pages, they will be opening this Spring!

If you're new to the cannabis industry, this looks like a promising place to start if you're a medical use customer. Their experience staff is dedicated to educating customers and helping them find the products that best suit their needs.

It doesn't seem as though they have any plans to open as a recreational (adult-use) dispensary, but maybe that might change one day! It's also worth nothing that this is right next to another dispensary, Daylite Cannabis.

Will you be checking them out when they open this spring?