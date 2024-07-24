Sad news if you were a fan of these relatively new pizza spots in South Jersey.

&pizza, an edgy pizza chain with locations in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, New York City, Philadelphia and New Jersey, has abruptly closed in Cherry Hill and Mount Laurel.

They were located at 801 Haddonfield Rd and 10 Centerton Rd Suite 201.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

Why did it close? It's unclear. But despite still being listed on the &pizza website (as of July 24), their results on Google have already been labeled as "Permanently Closed."

This is a disheartening thing to see, especially given the fact they'd only been open for about a combined 2 years.

There seem to be some mixed reactions from patrons on social media that speculate that maybe the was rent too high or business was too slow.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Some Facebook comments said:

"Oh man we love their pizza"

"They were yummy, but messed up my orders. Still, I enjoyed the food."

"Was just there Saturday and it was a deadzone so not too shocking."

"I’m actually surprised! They were almost always busy whenever I was picking up my pizza."

READ MORE: This Was The Best NJ Diner Featured on "Diners, Drive Ins and Dives"!

Nearby Pizza Spots Also Close

This doesn't come long after MOD Pizza recently closed their locations in Cherry Hill and Marlton. They closed in March 2024, also abruptly, seemingly due to poor business. It really was quite the bummer.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Will you be missing &pizza's locations? What would you like to see take their place?

Here Are the 15 Remaining TGI Fridays in New Jersey We'll keep this list updated if anything changes! Gallery Credit: Austyn