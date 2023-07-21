One of the greatest parts about living in New Jersey is the amazing produce. I can't tell you how much I love going to local farms and farmers' markets on the weekends to stock up for the week.

Apparently, we're inching into peach season here in New Jersey and Terhune Orchards has an entire festival you can check out to enjoy this time of year!

The 'Just Peachy Festival' at Terhune Orchards is happening soon in Mercer County!

It's all going down on August 5th and 6th at Terhune Orchards and there are a ton of things for everyone of all ages to do! You could take a visit with the family, as a midday date, or even a girl's day to check out some of the awesome things they have to offer throughout the weekend!

For the kids, there is a TON to do! From pony rides to rubber duck races, there are a ton of things to do with the kids to keep them entertained. There's going to be a ton of Peach-flavored goodies like peach cobblers and pies. You can also go for lunch because there will be a huge selection of foods from BBQ chicken, hot dogs, homemade gazpacho, salads, and of course, Terhune's famous apple cider donuts!

You can even go into the shop and grab peaches to bring home with you, while also browsing through the entire selection of produce that Terhune has to offer!

Also, adults, you can't leave without trying Terhune's award-winning Peach Wine. It's called 'Just Peachy' and it just sounds amazing.

Make sure to stop by Terhune Orchards on August 5th and 6th from 10 am to 5 pm and check out their Just Peachy festival! It's a great day out and about in Mercer County.

