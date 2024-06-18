Justin Timberlake Arrested for DWI in New York, Reports Say

Pop music superstar, Justin Timberlake, was arrested last night in New York for a DWI. The news was first reported by ABC News.

Details were not immediately clear, but they say the arrest happened in Sag Harbor (that’s in the Hamptons) last night.

Justin Timberlake reportedly met friends for dinner last night in Sag Harbor. He got into his car to return to where he was staying around 12:30 and was pulled over "almost immediately after he took the wheel," sources tell TMZ.

The singer is reportedly still in police custody in Sag Harbor, NY, TMZ is reporting.

Timberlake is expected to appear in court later today, ABC News reports.

Timberlake is currently on tour, with shows scheduled in Chicago and New York City within the next 7 days.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more details when they’re made available.