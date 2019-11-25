Justin Timberlake’s Interaction With Co-Star Alisha Wainwright Was Reportedly ‘Inappropriate’ and ‘Uncomfortable’

Justin Timberlake caused quite the stir over the weekend when he was caught holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans, where the two are filming a movie called Palmer. Despite the fact that the actor/singer was also spotted without his wedding ring, numerous sources have called the incident "completely innocent," even though eye witness testimonies make it sound nothing of the sort.

"At one stage he grabbed her hand and rested it on his knee. She then gently started stroking his leg,” one person said. “Then he clutched her hand with both of his and was playing with her hands.”

Now, a source close to Timberlake and Jessica Biel, his wife of seven years, is saying what we've all been thinking.

"They are downplaying everything and trying to laugh it off as nothing. But it was definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable," an insider shared with E! News. "He had too much to drink and got carried away."

However, the source does not think this means the end of their marriage and believes Timberlake and Biel are "going to move on from this."

"Their marriage will survive. He feels guilty and will make it up to her," they shared. "She is very good to him and he knows how lucky he is. He says it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that's the end of the story."

Amidst the drama, Timberlake returned to work on set of Palmer Monday (November 25). Biel was also spotted out in Los Angeles, with her wedding ring on full display.