Maya Rudolph Is the Real Winner of Kamala Harris’ V.P. Nomination

After Sen. Kamala Harris was chosen as Joe Biden's vice-presidential running mate, Maya Rudolph won over the internet.

Rudolph was speaking with Entertainment Weekly for an interview when news broke on Tuesday (August 11) that Harris had become the first Black and Asian American female vice presidential candidate.

"Oh s--t," the comedian told the outlet as her initial reaction to hearing the big news. "That's spicy!"

"Somebody's gonna be very busy now," comedian Wanda Sykes laughed, suggesting that her friend would have to return to SNL.

"Ruh-roh," Rudolph responded.

"I love going to the show," Rudolph confessed. "Any excuse I can get, I love. I just didn't really anticipate traveling during a pandemic, but if there's anyone that can work it out I'm sure Lorne [Michaels] has some sort of invisible helicopter that can get me there."

Rudolph famously portrayed Harris in Saturday Night Live skits during the Democratic presidential debates last year. Ironically, Rudolph is nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category at the 2020 Emmys for her portrayal of Harris.

Meanwhile, people on social media have pointed out how Harris' historic moment will undoubtedly lead to more hilarious portrayals by Rudolph—and they're excited for what's to likely come.

See social media reactions, below.