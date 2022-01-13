Kanye West Faces Alleged Battery Charge

UPDATE (Aug. 24):

Kanye West will not be charged with punching a man back in January, XXL has learned.

Ye's attorney, Michael A. Goldstein, confirmed the news and shed light on the Court's decision not to pursue charges against the Donda MC, on Wednesday (Aug. 24).

“My client appreciates the Los Angeles City Attorney’s decision, which recognizes he did nothing wrong," Goldstein tells XXL. This individual was not a fan. Rather, he was an autograph broker who followed my client to 3 locations over a short period of time and my client made multiple efforts to graciously and peacefully disengage from this person whose stalking-like pursuit crossed the line of acceptable behavior.”

ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 13):

Kanye West is facing an alleged criminal battery charge stemming from an altercation in Los Angeles.

According to a report from Los Angeles' Fox 11 on Thursday (Jan. 13), Ye was involved in an argument that turned into a physical altercation around 3 a.m. this morning near Soho Warehouse in downtown L.A. Apparently, a fan saw Kanye sitting in his car outside the establishment and approached the rapper for an autograph.

The unnamed fan alleges that words were exchanged between himself and Ye, who jumped out of his car and called the fan some expletives that were not disclosed in the news report. Yeezy then punched the fan, knocking him to the ground.

Kanye then left the scene.

Fox 11 says that police were called and a police report was filed regarding the incident, which is currently under investigation.

The battery is considered a misdemeanor, so had Ye stayed at the scene, he likely would not have been arrested. Fox 11's news report can be seen below.

According to California's legislative guidelines, misdemeanor battery is "punishable by a fine not exceeding two thousand dollars ($2,000), or by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding six months, or by both that fine and imprisonment."

In a video obtained by TMZ, published this afternoon, the Donda rhymer is spotted walking to a white SUV with two individuals. Moments later, he is seen scolding one of the people he is with, yelling, "Did y'all say that or not? Did y'all say that or not? ’Cause that's what happened right fucking now."

This footage appears to have been taken prior to the alleged battery incident.

The news of Kanye's alleged battery comes days after reports surfaced online that he plans to take a trip to Moscow, Russia to visit the country's president, Vladimir Putin. Ye will also reportedly hold Sunday Service events and expand his businesses during his trip.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Kanye West and the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

See the video footage of Kanye yelling at his associate below.