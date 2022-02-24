Kanye West Says He ‘Ran Skete Off the Gram’ After Pete Davidson’s Account Goes Offline

Kanye West continues to troll his estranged wife's boyfriend on social media.

On Thursday afternoon (Feb. 24), Ye went on Instagram and shared a screenshot of Pete Davidson's account, which is no longer available on the social media platform. He captioned the post, "Ran Skete off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life."

It's unclear why Davidson deactivated his IG account.

Kanye West has been throwing jabs at Pete Davidson, who is currently dating Kim Kardashian, over the last few weeks, starting with the release of The Game's record "Eazy" on which Kanye threatened to harm the Saturday Night Live comedian.

On the track, Ye raps, "God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass (Who?)."

Davidson reportedly responded to the diss, which he supposedly found hilarious. A source said, "Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious. Not just that, he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it."

An insider added that the drama between Davidson and Yeezy has supposedly brought the comic and Kim closer. However, that information has not been confirmed.

Nonetheless, weeks later, Kanye went off on Pete Davidson on Instagram using clips from SNL where Davidson said Ye needed medication.

Earlier this month, Kanye went on social media and shared a video from a 2018 skit from the comedy sketch show, in which Davidson called out the rapper's behavior from an old episode when he announced his support for former President Donald Trump.

At the end of the skit, which was aimed at Kanye, Davidson said, "Being mentally ill is not an excuse for acting like a jackass."

Ye captioned the post, "This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him[.] This is not harassment[.] This is payback."

Despite Pete Davidson no longer having an Instagram, it doesn't appear that he has responded to Kanye publicly.