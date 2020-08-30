Keke Palmer Honors Late Chadwick Boseman in Emotional 2020 MTV VMAs Opening: ‘His Impact Lives Forever’

Keke Palmer kicked off her 2020 MTV Video Music Awards hosting duties with a touching tribute to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. In her opening speech, Palmer dedicated the entire ceremony in Boseman's honor. Said Palmer:

"Before we get into the music tonight, we need to talk about the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose talent and passion is a true inspiration to all the fans he touched and everyone he encountered," Palmer said in a pre-recorded video clip.

"We dedicate tonight's show to a man whose spirit touched so many," she added. "He is a true hero. Not just on screen but in everything he did. His impact lives forever."

News of the 43 year-old actor's death broke August 28. Boseman had been privately undergoing treatment for colon cancer for nearly four years, unbeknownst to the public.

The shocking and tragic loss has rocked the internet this weekend, with thousands of fans expressing their grief through Instagram and Twitter.

That said, Palmer's dedication to Boseman has received a lot of love online thus far, with viewers sharing their reactions to the heartfelt moment:

Other fans straight-up got chills:

And naturally, there was a good deal of crying:

Palmer's words were followed by a video tribute to the late actor.