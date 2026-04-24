Every day real people are winning cash with the Thousand Dollar Deposit on 94.5 PST. We've given out thousands upon thousands of dollars... just for listening to the radio. Imagine that: it could help pay your credit card bill or give you a bougie shopping spree at KOP!

Below is a list of our daily winners (so far) for the contest. You could be next! Listen each week day from 8am to 5 pm for your chance to win with The Thousand Dollar Deposit on 94.5 PST.

And on Thursdays, we've supersized it! It's your chance to win $5,0000 (Thursday, April 23 and Thursday, April 30).

Here are our winners (so far):

April 2: Kailey B.

April 3: Tina W.

April 6: Sharon B.

April 7: Eric W.

April 8: Juliana H.

April 9: Heidi A.

April 10: Bruce C.

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April 13: Amy A.

April 14: Shannon B.

April 15: Sam D.

April 16: Terry L.

April 17: Sandy O.

April 20: Cindy S.

April 21: Mike P.

April 22: Richard S.

More winners are coming soon.

NOTE: it takes our team about 24 hours to verify each daily winner.

How will you know if you won? Our team calls our winners every morning. If you don't answer, don't worry! We promise that we'll make sure we get a hold of you.