Here’s Why Kelly Clarkson Is Wearing an Eye Patch

What happened to Kelly Clarkson's eye?

The Kelly Clarkson Show host was first seen wearing a patch over her right eye during an interview with Common for her talk show on Tuesday (September 22).

"I'm sorry I look like a pirate, I hurt my eye and I have to wear it," The Voice coach explained to her guest. "And, so, it’s ridiculous. You’re being interviewed by a pirate today." Additionally, Clarkson joked that her next album cycle's aesthetic would include an eye patch.

Clarkson shared the story of how she injured her eye during an episode of NBCLA's California Live. Clarkson explained that she was filming The Voice on the Universal Studios lot outside where there was dust blowing. She added that she is "highly allergic" to dust.

"Something got in there, maybe cut it, did something," she said. "It got infected. It looked like Hitch, you know that movie?"

"When it first happened, it was so puffy and I was like, ‘What am I supposed to do?’" she thought. "I had to shoot The Voice, a full day for, I think it was Battle Realities, in a patch and I was wearing all black ‘cause it was already the outfit that was chosen and I looked like an assassin."