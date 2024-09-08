Kendrick Lamar to Headline 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, LA.

It'll be Kendrick's biggest performance to date, but it comes as he's had a ton of success to start the year.

In fact, it's been a big year for Lamar who had success with the song "Like That" (with Future and Metro Boomin).

That release resulted in a feud with Drake. Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us," has become a smash hit song since dropping in mid-May.

It won't be Kendrick's first time at the halftime show. He previously appeared as a special guest in Dr. Dre's hip-hop showcase in 2022.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” Kendrick said in a statement shared Sunday morning. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

Kendrick has won 17 GRAMMY awards in his career which first started in 2012.

The halftime show is presented by Apple Music produced by Roc Nation and Jesse Collins.

“His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision,” Jay-Z said in a statement issued to the media. “He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

The announcement comes as the NFL season kicks off with its first week of Sunday games today (September 8).

Of course, we're all probably wondering if Drake will respond to the announcement (if at all) given their recent feud.