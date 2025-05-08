Oh my god! The big day(s) are finally here!

The Grand National Tour – with Kendrick Lamar & SZA is coming to the New York City area when it hits MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on May 8 and May 9, 2025.

From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show right here:

What Time Is Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s New Jersey / New York Concert at MetLife Stadium?

The "show" starts both nights 7:00 pm. The gates to the stadium open at 5:00 pm each day. Here's a more detailed time breakdown (keep scrolling for EVEN MORE info):

2:00 PM - Parking Lots Open

2:00 PM – Merchandise Tent in Lot E Opens

3:00 PM - Coach USA bus service from NYC begins

4:53 PM - NJ TRANSIT rail service from Secaucus begins

5:00 PM – Stadium gates open

7:00 PM – Concert / “Show” Begins

Is There An Opening Act For Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Concert MetLife Stadium Concerts

Yes, the concert tour has an opening act! DJ Mustard will be performing a set both days around 7:15 p.m. to get the crowd pumped up for the show.

What Time Will Kendrick Lamar & SZA Perform at MetLife Stadium?

Per our best guesstimates, it's likely that the headliners will take to the stage around 8:15 p.m. We’ve seen them hitting the stage around that time on earlier dates of the tour – including earlier this week in Philadelphia.

Don’t cut it too close, though. MetLife is a large stadium, though, so you should be safely in your seat by about 8:00 p.m.

The show should end between 10:50 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Are Tickets Still Available for SZA & Kendrick Lamar at MetLife Stadium? &

How Can I get Last-Minute Tickets?

A limited number of tickets are available directly from Ticketmaster (as of press time).

Many of the current remaining seats are listed as obstructed view. However, Ticketmaster has been known to drop last-minute tickets. Nothing is a guarantee, but you can always check back by clicking here.

Thursday Tickets – Tickets start as low as $107. You can click here to check them out.

Tickets start as low as $107. You can click here to check them out. Friday Tickets – As you may expect, tickets DO cost more on Friday evening. In fact, Friday night's show appears to be mostly sold out.We found some verified resale tickets for as low as $217.

What Time do the Parking Lots Open for the Kendrick Lamar & SZA Concert at MetLife Stadium? & How Much Does Parking Cost at MetLife Stadium?

Parking lots open at 2:00 pm daily.

Parking is $40 for cars and $160 for oversized vehicles. Though, you may want to consider taking NJ Transit from Secaucus Junction to the stadium (we have more info on that posted below).

It often saves fans time from sitting in extreme traffic delays.

If you're driving, stadium officials say to arrive no later than 6 pm as they're expecting traffic in the area. Both concerts are taking place during a busy weekday commuter time as well.

Unsure of where to park? All parking lots in the stadium complex are open for the show so you'll have no problem finding a spot.

MetLife Stadium

Rideshare Details for Uber & Lyft at MetLife Stadium

Rideshare pick-up and drop-off locations are in Lot E at MetLife Stadium. Surge pricing will be in effect after the event.

So, yes, it can cost a LOT to get home.

AND keep in mind that large crowds will likely result in extremely long wait times for a car after the concert. We've heard reports of it taking nearly 1-2 hours after a show. So make sure your phone is charged and ready to be waiting.

What Is the Tailgating Policy at MetLife Stadium for the Kendrick Lamar & SZA Concert?

Stadium officials remind you that one car = one space (don't park like a hog, Jersey!)

Be considerate of others around you. You cannot save spaces near each other.

Groups who want to tailgate together should plan in advance and arrive together. You need to keep all tables, chairs, coolers, barbecues, etc. within the area near your vehicle and parking stall.

Dallas Cowboys v New York Jets

Don't blast your music too loud. New Jersey state law requires that your sound system does not price a sound in excess of 65 decibels. It must face toward your vehicle (and not in the direction of others).

There are trash receptacles throughout the complex.

Please bag and dispose of your trash. You can read more about their policies here.

How Can I Get to MetLife Stadium for the Kendrick Lamar & SZA on New Jersey Transit?

Heading to the show on New Jersey Transit? It's a great idea! We've got a guide to getting to MetLife Stadium on NJ Transit posted for you here.

Train service to the stadium starts around 4:53 both days, and it may save you a LOT of headaches getting to and from the show. Service to the show will end around 8:40 p.m. both days.

Post-show service runs until AT LEAST 1 am. Click here for more details and EXACT times for both days.

What is the Baggage Policy at MetLife Stadium for the Concert?

The venue will follow the NFL Clear Bag policy. Clear bags cannot exceed 12"x6"x12" and must be, per the venue's policies.

Composite: Getty Images & MetLife Stadium via Canva

Small purses/handbags (non-clear) that are 4.5" by 6.5" or less in size are also allowed. Any non-clear bag that is larger will NOT be allowed.

All bags are subject to search upon entry. You can read more here about the baggage policies at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Are Umbrellas Allowed Inside MetLife Stadium for the Kendrick Lamar & SZA Concert?

Yes, as of now the weather forecast calls for the chance of showers both evenings.

Umbrellas are NOT allowed in MetLife Stadium.

IMPORTANT NOTE: These concerts are rain or shine (unless there is lightning or heavy winds in the area). Otherwise, it’s highly recommended that you pack a poncho or raincoat.

Are Portable Cell Phone Chargers Allowed into MetLife Stadium for the Concert?

Yes, Small portable handheld chargers are allowed into MetLife Stadium, venue officials confirm.

Composite via Getty Images & Canva

Additionally, there are areas to charge your cell phone. You can view a list by clicking here.

What Else Can I Bring Into MetLife Stadium for the Concert?

Non-professional cameras, a sealed bottle of water (20 oz or less), a reusable water bottle 20 oz or less, and any medically necessary items are allowed in the stadium.

Click here to view more stadium policies from MetLife Stadium officials.