It's one of the biggest concert events of the year, and unfortunately, the weather will not be feeling too summer-like tonight.

So what will happen if it rains during tonight's Kendrick Lamar & SZA concert at Lincoln Financial Field n South Philly? We've got it all posted for you below.

First, let's start with an actual look at the forecast – then we'll dig into if that means there are any possible affects on the show.

Monday Evening's Philly Forecast: Rain Possible

Yes, in short: rain is possible at any point during Monday evening in South Philly (and across our area as a whole). It's all part of the unsettled weather that has been affecting our area for the better part of the past few days.

We asked 94.5 PST (and Townsquare Media)'s Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow to clue us in a bit more for specifics.

"There is a good bet for some showers around Philadelphia Monday evening," Dan says.

So what time and where exactly will we see those showers?

"Unfortunately, it is impossible to pinpoint exactly when and where rain will show up," he says.

Will Rain Affect Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Concert in Philly?

Outdoor concerts are typically held rain or shine.

In fact, concerts are only delayed (or postponed) in the event of severe weather (lightning or heavy winds) because of the safety hazards they pose inside a stadium.

For tonight – we are NOT expecting ANY severe weather around the Linc tonight. Neither lightning nor heavy winds are expected.

So sure the rain will be annoying, but it won't be anything that should stop the show, Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says.

"A localized downpour is possible," though, so that would just mean some brief heavy rain.

SZA and Kendrick are well prepared for performing in the rain, by the way. The duo performed in the rain in Charlotte over the weekend.

As for the temperatures tonight? They'll basically be what they are right now – we think it'll be right around 60 degrees.