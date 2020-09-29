Kid Cudi Says He Disagrees With Kanye West’s Views on President Trump and They No Longer Speak About Him

It's no secret Kanye West's relationship with President Trump has left a sour taste in the mouths of Yeezy's rapper peers. And while some MCs have chosen to distance themselves from Kanye, Kid Cudi explains how they navigate such a controversial topic in their friendship.

As Cudi prepares for his role as Richard Poythress, a Trump-supporting father in HBO's new series We Are Who We Are, which is currently airing on the television network, the rapper reminds fans that his relationship with Kanye does not make him a Trump sympathizer in real life. During an interview with Esquire, published on Tuesday (Sept. 29) the Kids See Ghosts creator tells how he and 'Ye have removed all talks about the current U.S. president from their friendly relationship.

"I thought some people would be foolish about it and be like, 'Oh, he must've talked to Kanye' or 'Kanye must've got to him' or some shit like that," Cudi shares. "I think he knows where I stand, and I think he doesn't bring it up to me. We just don't talk about it. I totally disagree with it; I think he knows that. And if he doesn't know, he knows now."

As the conversation continues, the 36-year-old rhymer admits that he considers Kanye a brother but that does not mean he agrees with ’Ye's viewpoints. "That's my brother," Cudi says, referring to Kanye. "I'll go on record: That's my brother. I love him. But that doesn't mean I'm going to agree with everything he fucking says and he fucking does, you know?"

The friendship between the collaborators goes back to the 2000s. In 2008, Kid Cudi signed to ’Ye's G.O.O.D Music imprint. Ten years later, in 2018, the pair released the aforementioned Kids See Ghosts joint project together.