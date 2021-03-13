Kid Cudi Is Pissed at ‘Day N’ Night’ TikTok Trend

Kid Cudi's breakout single "Day N' Night" is being co-opted for a new trend on TikTok and the rapper is not feeling it.

New trends posited by Gen Zers on TikTok have been making headlines recently, with one seeing users making use of Cudder's hit song for a new meme. The trend finds people using the part of the song where Cudi raps, "Now look at this," followed some random clip. Despite the uptick in the song on the app padding the Ohio rapper's pockets, he is surprisingly upset over the memes. “I dont fuck w what they did to my song on tik tok takin out the lyrics," he tweeted on Friday (March 12). "We live in a strange time. Im not flattered."

Further letting it be known how he feels, he replied "very" to a fan noting that the new trend is wack.

Most of the memes are innocent in nature. There are even multiple TikTok pages dedicated to posting only "Now Look at This" memes, which feature mostly animal videos and other mild (by internet standards) clips. However, some are a bit more obscene.

On Saturday (March 13), Cudi responded to a fan who said he may be overeating to the trend. “I don’t think I’m making it ‘deep’ by tweetin’ how I feel,” Cudi posted. “Now if I was ranting that’s another thing. Nothing wrong w me stating I don’t approve, plus if u are such a fan, u know my lyrics are most important to me. I’m passionate about my shit so idc who has a problem w that.”

Cudi isn't the only rapper to find himself at the head of a TikTok trend recently. Last month, some users on the app started a cancel Eminem campaign after bringing up the toxicity of some of his old lyrics. The Detroit rapper appeared to respond to the outcry last week.

See Hip-Hop Albums Turning Five in 2021