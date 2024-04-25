One of the most popular rappers won’t be coming to Philadelphia this summer after all. The scheduled concert may have been months away, but it has already been canceled.

Who canceled the tour? We’re talking about Kid Cudi. Here’s what we know:

Kid Cudi Cancels Philadelphia Concert for July 2024

The superstar rapper, Kid Cudi, was scheduled to hit the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia, Pa on the ‘insane: engage the rage world tour’ on Sunday, July 14.

In fact, all dates on the tour have been canceled following a serious injury over the past weekend at Coachella.

Kid Cudi Breaks His Ankle at the Second Weekend of Coachella

Cudi suffered a fall during a performance last weekend at the Coachella Music Festival. Cudi was brought to the hospital, and it sounds like the injury was more serious than he realized it was at first.

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3 Getty Images for Coachella loading...

“Guys, so, I have a broken calcaneus. I’m headed to surgery now and there’s gonna be a long recovery time,” the rapper wrote on X.com (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday. “We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all.”

The long recovery time came as a bit of a shock to Kid Cudi it sounds like. His performance at the event was a relatively last-minute addition to the Coachella lineup.

He attempted to jump off the stage in the Sahara Tent at the time of the injury.

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3 Getty Images for Coachella loading...

“There’s just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%. The injury is much more serious than I thought,” he wrote.

He did update fans following the surgery saying he was out of surgery and recovering at home.

“A lil out of it but feelin' good. Thinkin' of all u guys out there sendin; well wishes,” he wrote in a post shared Wednesday evening.

It’s unclear when (or if) the tour will be rescheduled. Tickets will be refunded by the original point of purchase, officials say.