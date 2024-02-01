This Popular Revolving Sushi Bar is Coming to Cherry Hill, NJ!

If you're a die-hard sushi lover, or you're curious about trying sushi for the first time, get ready for a new sushi experience coming to Cherry Hill, New Jersey!

Plate of sushi Getty Images

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar is coming to the Garden State Complex in Cherry Hill! According to 42Freeway, it'll be located right next to the Eagles Pro Shop, which is right in front of the Wegman's grocery store.

Vacant space next to Eagles Pro Shop in Cherry Hill, New Jersey Google Maps

Never been to a revolving sushi bar? It's such a unique and innovative experience. Fresh, high-quality sushi comes "floating" to your table on a conveyor belt. If you see something you like, you can grab it.

Or if you'd rather order your favorite rolls, you can do so using a touch pad!

Check out this TikTok video to help you get a better idea. This is the PERFECT way to try new sushi rolls you haven't tried.

And by the way, you can get plenty more than just sushi here. Their menu also offers noodles, dumplings, tempuras, fried rice, desserts and much more!

When is Kura Revolving Sushi Bar opening in Cherry Hill?

So far, no official word yet on when they'll be opening.

Big things are coming to the Garden State Complex in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

We're about to see a lot of exciting changes coming to this huge, popular shopping center.

If you haven't already heard, Tommy's Tavern + Tap, an American food restaurant, bar and pizzeria, is getting ready to open in March! They've taken over the building of Houlihan's which closed January 2023.

There also appears to be new construction activity happening at the site of the closed Bed Bath & Beyond (by The Home Depot).

Closed Bed Bath & Beyond in Cherry Hill, New Jersey Google Maps

There's no official word yet on what may be coming there, but it looks like it could be a small-scale Macy's. We'll keep an eye out and see what happens.

Are you excited for the new revolving sushi bar? I'm definitely going to be stopping by!