A highly-anticipated new restaurant is getting ready to open its doors in Cherry Hill!

But first, let's rewind to a year ago. It came as a bit of a shock when Houlihan's American restaurant, located at Marlton Pike & Garden State Blvd, (off Route. 70) suddenly closed in January 2023.

Houlihan's in Cherry Hill, New Jersey before it closed Google Maps loading...

But it wasn't long before the building location was snatched up by Tommy's Tavern + Tap a few months later!

Since the is in a prime real estate location, next to a busy shopping center and the popular Cherry Hill Mall around the corner, it's no surprise that Tommy's Tavern snatched this spot up as quickly as they did!

Tommy's Tavern + Tap, Cherry Hill Google Maps loading...

When is Tommy's Tavern + Tap opening in Cherry Hill?

Get excited. They'll be opening their doors very soon! According to their update on their Instagram page, they're set to open in March 2024! We'll keep our eyes peeled for an exact opening date.

They also have another recently opened location in Mount Laurel, at located at 40 Centerton Rd, which used to be a TGI Friday's.

What is Tommy's Tavern + Tap?

If you've never been to Tommy's, you're in for a treat. They're self-described as a restaurant, bar and pizzeria. It's a family-owned business that was found by the late Tommy Bonfiglio. His family is keeping the business running.



Their menu includes coal fired pizza, wings, burgers and sandwiches, pasta, steaks, sushi and cocktails.

It'll be great to see this location with more foot traffic once again! It hasn't felt quite the same since the building's been empty.

It'll be open before you know it! Are you excited for Tommy's to open in Cherry Hill?

