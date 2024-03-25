New Five Below Location is Coming Soon to Cherry Hill, New Jersey!

Hey bargain knick-knack shoppers!

A new Five Below is coming soon to Cherry Hill!

The new Five Below will be located in the Garden State Pavilions shopping center on Route 70. The huge 9,380 square foot space was once the home of Petco - right next to Staples.

When will the new Five Below open in Cherry Hill?

There's no word yet on any projected opening dates, but renovations and construction is expected to begin in early June to be completed in October, according to Facebook community page 'A View from Evesham."

Hopefully this will be a useful addition to the Garden State Pavilions shopping center. For quite some time the retail space has seemed vacant and empty, especially ever since the Petco closed. There's also a brand new Chick-fil-A location right next to the store, so traffic should already be getting an increase.

In the meantime, there's another Five Below in Cherry Hill not too far away, located at 1598 North King's Highway in the Ellisburg shopping center.

Five Below is a national retail chain offering bargain-priced trinkets, toys and knick knacks costing around $5 or less. They also have an assortment of products that cost up to $25. If you've got some extra time and money to kill, Five Below is the place to go just for kicks.

Are you excited for this new Five Below location or would you rather see something else occupy the space?

We'll keep an eye out for anymore updates!

