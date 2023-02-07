I heard some exciting news was confirmed for Lawrenceville, NJ! Lawrenceville has a ton of great restaurants, especially right on Main Street.

There are already places like Acacia, TJ’s Pizza, Starbucks, Eatalia and others, but there is a new type of restaurant that will be soon calling Main Street home! There have been rumors that a takeout sushi restaurant would be coming to the street and now we can confirm that the rumors are true!

As of right now, there aren’t a whole lot of details that we know as of right now, but we do know that this will reside right on Main Street. There’s a vacant spot open right in between Eatlia and TJ’s and apparently, that is exactly where this sushi restaurant will be residing. This is so exciting!

google earth google earth loading...

There are other sushi restaurants in the area, but not in the Main Street area. Now that this is being added, you can get Italian, pizza, bakery items, coffee and now sushi! Main Street is officially covering all of its bases when it comes to food options. As of now, the only things that are confirmed are the building location and also the name.

Naoki Sushi is confirmed to open on Main Street in Lawrenceville, NJ

The name of the restaurant will be Naoki Sushi and it seems to be that the restaurants will be open for dine-in and take-out options. I’m really excited to try this out.

The closest places to get sushi in the area to the Main Street area are Masa in Princeton and Masa 8 which is right on the Lawrenceville/Pennington border, so this is so nice to have one in a different area in Mercer County!

Again, as of right now, there are no dates for an opening or anything like that yet, but the plans for getting this restaurant put together are moving along.

