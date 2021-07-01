The opening of the L.E.A.D Fest State Fair at Mercer County Park has been postponed until tomorrow (Friday, July 2nd), according to Facebook and the fair's official website.

The reason for today's postponement is the weather. There are severe storms possible in our area on and off throughout the day and night. Obviously, safety is the #1 priority.

The State Fair will now run from Friday, July 2nd - Sunday, July 11th. During the week it will be open from 5pm - 11pm, and on the weekends, it will be open from 1pm - 11pm. On Monday, July 5th, it will be open from 1pm - 11pm.

The L.E.A.D Fest State Fair is going to be a good time. If you don't know what it is, it's a big, fun carnival. I can't wait to check it out. There's going to be rides, games, a petting zoo, lots of fair food, pig races, pie eating contests, live music, and so much more.

For a list of the live entertainment, click here.

There will be fireworks on July 3rd, 4th, and 10th.

***On July 3rd and 4th, admission is FREE to all Mercer County residents AFTER 6PM, to see the fireworks.

Admission is only $5 per person during the week, and $8 per person on the weekends.

Click here to buy tickets. The Megapass pre sale will be extended until tomorrow (July 2nd) at 12pm. Here's a few hints...each ride will be 3-5 tickets. You have to be 36" to ride most of the rides. Daily and Mega passes include your admission.

For more information and details, click here.

