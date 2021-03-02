Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Speaks Out, Thanks Singer for Her Friendship Following Shooting

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out the first statement from Lady Gaga's dog walker, why Taylor Swift is angry at a new Netflix show and more, below.

Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Thanks Singer for Love and Support Following Shooting

Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga's dog walker who was shot last week while walking the singer's three dogs, issued his first statement since the attack. "Your babies are back and the family is whole... we did it," he wrote on Instagram. He also thanked the singer for her unwavering support following the shooting.

Concert Noises Among Top Sounds We Miss Hearing

Live music, surround sound and fans cheering are among the top sounds we miss the most after one year in quarantine, according to a new study. (via Yahoo! Entertainment)

Taylor Swift Slams Netflix Show for Sexist Joke

Taylor Swift had no problem calling out Netflix for a sexist joke made in the new show Ginny & Georgia. "2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back," the pop star tweeted.

Zendaya Gave Tom Holland Advice on How to Communicate With Fans

Tom Holland says that before Zendaya talked to him about how he behaved around fans, he was constantly suspicious of fans, especially why they wanted his autograph or a photo with him. He says that he is now more comfortable in public after taking her advice. (via Just Jared)

Jessie J Is Officially Off the Market

Jessie J has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Max Pham Ngyuen—a dancer and choreographer. The singer did so in a hilarious post where she wrote that the paparazzi will now have better photo options.

Someone Tried to Break Into Kim Kardashian's House

A 24-year-old man claiming to be Kim Kardashian's husband tried to break into her house, but was stopped by security guards who then handed him over to the police. After he made concerning statements during the police interview, the man was placed under a 72-hour psychiatric hold. (via Page Six)

Tiger Woods Thanks Golfers for Continued Support Following Accident



On Sunday (Feb. 28), Tiger Woods tweeted for the first time since his terrible car accident. He reached out to the golfers and fans who wore red shirts—his signature color—in his honor. He thanked his supporters, telling them, "You are truly helping me get through this tough time."