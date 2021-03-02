All Aboard The Easter Bunny Express on New Hope Railroad

Get ready for some fun. Even though there's still a little bit of snow on the ground, it's time to start thinking about spring...and Easter. It'll be here before you know it (Sunday, April 4th). It's time to book your trip aboard the Easter Bunny Express on the New Hope Railroad.

If you're climbing the walls from lockdown, this spring may be a great time to get out and have some fun. According to the railroad's official website, passenger excursions will start again on March 20th. The Easter Bunny Express will run March 20th, 21st, 27th, 28th, and April 3rd and 4th.

Climb aboard the Easter Bunny Express for an hour long ride through scenic Bucks County. During the ride, the Easter Bunny will hop around, visiting with all the children, spreading spring cheer, and handing out Easter goodie bags. A professional photographer will also be along for the ride, taking family photos as a memento of the trip. Photo packages will be available for purchase.

First class and coach seating is available, with fares starting at only $9.99. You must buy your tickets online, there will be no on-site tickets purchasing. You can click here to buy your tickets or call (215) 862-2332, 7 days a week from 8:30am - 5pm. You'll depart on your journey from the New Hope Train Station in new Hope, PA, and travel to Lahaska, PA, then, back again.

If you're planning on bringing friends or Grandma and Grandpa, let them know ahead of time about your group size, so they can try to sit you all near each other.

I wish my kids were small again, this sounds like so much fun.