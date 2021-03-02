Thomas Edison‘s daughter���s stunning New Jersey home is for sale

When it comes to West Orange, New Jersey, the Edisons have a lock on beautiful homes. And when I say “The Edisons” I mean Thomas and family.

A couple of years ago Thomas’ son’s house in West Orange was for sale. And now, a home once owned by Thomas Edison‘s daughter, at 77 Glen Avenue, is on the market. And wait until you see it. According to Jerseydigs.com, it’s in Llewellyn Park, also home of Glenmont, her fathers mansion, and it’s modeled after a French countryside Chateau.

Amazingly, the home, which was built in 1930 still has the original plank floors and exposed wooden beams. Listed at $1.349 million The six-bedroom, six-bathroom house was lovingly restored by the previous owner, honoring its special architectural features, but adding modern amenities like a pool, and outdoor fireplace. Not to mention turning the garage into a kitchen with modern appliances and a 10 burner stove. And, while the home is a perfect place for entertaining, with its high ceilings and grand rooms, it’s perfect for a family who values privacy, too. The turret encloses a spiral staircase leading to the master bedroom, which basically seals it off from the rest of the house. Even if you can’t cough up the $1.3 mill to buy this home, it’s worth it just to take a look. They don’t build them like this anymore!

