Lady Gaga’s Dogs Kidnapped & The Walker Shot in the Chest – Reports

Lady Gaga’s dogs have been apparently targeted by thieves in a scary incident that took place Wednesday evening that resulted in the dog’s walker being shot, TMZ reported Thursday morning.

The dogs have been stolen, according to new reports just in from TMZ.

The dog walker had reportedly taken the pups out for a walk in Hollywood just before 10 PM on Wednesday when they were targeted by at least one gunman. The walker was shot in the chest, and the thief took off with two of the French bulldogs, the NY Post reports.

TMZ says that a third dog had run away and was recovered by her bodyguard. Gaga is in Rome shooting a movie.

The condition of the walker was not immediately clear in any of the published reports.

Gaga, however, is reportedly offering a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her dogs "no questions asked," TMZ says.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details soon.