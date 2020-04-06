Late Night Hosts Will Unite for COVID-19 Television Special

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

It’s rare to see three competitors sharing the stage, but Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert will host a virtual benefit concert later this month organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization.

The event, titled “One World: Together At Home” will be broadcast live on ABC, NBC, CBS, and will be streamed online (on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Amazon). The benefit is scheduled for April 18.

Performers will include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder.

Lady Gaga, Priyanka Chopra, and Kerry Washington will also be involved in the production.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will help the World Health Organization equip healthcare workers with protective equipment, and they will help charities providing food and shelter to those in need.

“We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music," Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO said in a statement on Monday. "The ‘One World: Together At Home’ concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat.”