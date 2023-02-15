Movies on the bay are something I've honestly never heard of until moving to the Jersey Shore.

The closest thing I ever went to was when I lived in Central Pennsylvania, and the town would do Movies on the Mountain.

It was cool to watch the new Spiderman movie on a ski slope.

However, watching a movie near the bay with the sun setting, the salt air on your face, and the soft caw of seagulls is much more fun.

With summer fast approaching, it's time to get excited for Lavallette's movies on the bay series for the summer of 2023.

Each summer, Lavallette plays movies on the big screen right next to the bay.

Where Are Movies On The Bay In Lavallette Shown?

Each Thursday movies will be shown at the Gazebo at Bay Boulevard and Philadelphia Avenue in Lavallette.

If there is bad weather movies will be shown at the Lavallette First Aid building at 1207 Bay Boulevard.

What Is Lavallettes 2023 Schedule For Movies On The Bay?

Movies on the bay are shown every Thursday starting on July 4th through August 29th this summer.

Movies will start at sunset, right around 8:30, and admission is free!

According to Lavalletes website, the schedule is as follows: