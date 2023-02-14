Happy Valentines Day!

So what is the most popular romantic comedy in each state? In particular, what do you think New Jersey’s is? I vote for Just Friends with my boyfriend Ryan Reynolds which was set in New Jersey by the way! OK, let’s see where we land.

Townsquare Media NJ photo illustration Townsquare Media NJ photo illustration loading...

Alabama South Forrest Gump Alaska West The Kissing Booth 3 Arizona West Candy Jar Arkansas South Christmas Inheritance California West Scott Pilgrim vs The World Colorado West The Clapper Connecticut Northeast Set It Up Delaware South When We First Met District of Columbia South Notting Hill Florida South Grease Georgia South Forrest Gump Hawaii West 28 Days Idaho West He's All That Illinois Midwest Grease Indiana Midwest #RealityHigh Iowa Midwest Christmas Wedding Planner Kansas Midwest Grease Kentucky South The Last Summer Louisiana South Grease Maine Northeast The Nutty Professor Maryland South A Perfect Pairing Massachusetts Northeast Wedding Season Michigan Midwest Wedding Crashers Minnesota Midwest Love, Guaranteed Mississippi South Meet the Browns Missouri Midwest Christmas Inheritance Montana Midwest The Lovebirds Nebraska Midwest The DUFF Nevada West Irreplaceable You New Hampshire Northeast A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby New Jersey Northeast Alex Strangelove New Mexico West Scott Pilgrim vs The World New York Northeast Wedding Season North Carolina South #RealityHigh North Dakota Midwest The Princess Switch Ohio Midwest Alex Strangelove Oklahoma South Tramps Oregon West Ibiza: Love Drunk Pennsylvania Northeast The Clapper Rhode Island Northeast Set It Up South Carolina South Forrest Gump South Dakota Midwest Scott Pilgrim vs The World Tennessee South Forrest Gump Texas South Grease Utah West Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Vermont Northeast Love Hard Virginia South The Last Summer Washington West Love, Guaranteed West Virginia West The Kissing Booth 3 Wisconsin Midwest The Holiday Calendar Wyoming Midwest Grease

What in the world is Alex Strangelove? That’s a lie. I don’t even know that one do you? Let’s see if we can agree on the most popular rom-com actors…drumroll, please!

Photo credit: All About Cookies.org Photo credit: All About Cookies.org loading...

At least Ryan Reynolds made it to the top 5! Now we're talking! I'm loving this list. Time to be super-sappy so rent some of these for tonight! xo

Read more from All About Cookies here.

