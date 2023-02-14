This Is The Most Popular Romantic Comedy In New Jersey, Do You Agree?
Happy Valentines Day!
So what is the most popular romantic comedy in each state? In particular, what do you think New Jersey’s is? I vote for Just Friends with my boyfriend Ryan Reynolds which was set in New Jersey by the way! OK, let’s see where we land.
|Alabama
|South
|Forrest Gump
|Alaska
|West
|The Kissing Booth 3
|Arizona
|West
|Candy Jar
|Arkansas
|South
|Christmas Inheritance
|California
|West
|Scott Pilgrim vs The World
|Colorado
|West
|The Clapper
|Connecticut
|Northeast
|Set It Up
|Delaware
|South
|When We First Met
|District of Columbia
|South
|Notting Hill
|Florida
|South
|Grease
|Georgia
|South
|Forrest Gump
|Hawaii
|West
|28 Days
|Idaho
|West
|He's All That
|Illinois
|Midwest
|Grease
|Indiana
|Midwest
|#RealityHigh
|Iowa
|Midwest
|Christmas Wedding Planner
|Kansas
|Midwest
|Grease
|Kentucky
|South
|The Last Summer
|Louisiana
|South
|Grease
|Maine
|Northeast
|The Nutty Professor
|Maryland
|South
|A Perfect Pairing
|Massachusetts
|Northeast
|Wedding Season
|Michigan
|Midwest
|Wedding Crashers
|Minnesota
|Midwest
|Love, Guaranteed
|Mississippi
|South
|Meet the Browns
|Missouri
|Midwest
|Christmas Inheritance
|Montana
|Midwest
|The Lovebirds
|Nebraska
|Midwest
|The DUFF
|Nevada
|West
|Irreplaceable You
|New Hampshire
|Northeast
|A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
|New Jersey
|Northeast
|Alex Strangelove
|New Mexico
|West
|Scott Pilgrim vs The World
|New York
|Northeast
|Wedding Season
|North Carolina
|South
|#RealityHigh
|North Dakota
|Midwest
|The Princess Switch
|Ohio
|Midwest
|Alex Strangelove
|Oklahoma
|South
|Tramps
|Oregon
|West
|Ibiza: Love Drunk
|Pennsylvania
|Northeast
|The Clapper
|Rhode Island
|Northeast
|Set It Up
|South Carolina
|South
|Forrest Gump
|South Dakota
|Midwest
|Scott Pilgrim vs The World
|Tennessee
|South
|Forrest Gump
|Texas
|South
|Grease
|Utah
|West
|Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
|Vermont
|Northeast
|Love Hard
|Virginia
|South
|The Last Summer
|Washington
|West
|Love, Guaranteed
|West Virginia
|West
|The Kissing Booth 3
|Wisconsin
|Midwest
|The Holiday Calendar
|Wyoming
|Midwest
|Grease
What in the world is Alex Strangelove? That’s a lie. I don’t even know that one do you? Let’s see if we can agree on the most popular rom-com actors…drumroll, please!
At least Ryan Reynolds made it to the top 5! Now we're talking! I'm loving this list. Time to be super-sappy so rent some of these for tonight! xo
