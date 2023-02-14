This Is The Most Popular Romantic Comedy In New Jersey, Do You Agree?

This Is The Most Popular Romantic Comedy In New Jersey, Do You Agree?

OcusFocus, Thinkstock

Happy Valentines Day!

So what is the most popular romantic comedy in each state?  In particular, what do you think New Jersey’s is?  I vote for Just Friends with my boyfriend Ryan Reynolds which was set in New Jersey by the way!  OK, let’s see where we land.

 

Townsquare Media NJ photo illustration
loading...

 

AlabamaSouthForrest Gump
AlaskaWestThe Kissing Booth 3
ArizonaWestCandy Jar
ArkansasSouthChristmas Inheritance
CaliforniaWestScott Pilgrim vs The World
ColoradoWestThe Clapper
ConnecticutNortheastSet It Up
DelawareSouthWhen We First Met
District of ColumbiaSouthNotting Hill
FloridaSouthGrease
GeorgiaSouthForrest Gump
HawaiiWest28 Days
IdahoWestHe's All That
IllinoisMidwestGrease
IndianaMidwest#RealityHigh
IowaMidwestChristmas Wedding Planner
KansasMidwestGrease
KentuckySouthThe Last Summer
LouisianaSouthGrease
MaineNortheastThe Nutty Professor
MarylandSouthA Perfect Pairing
MassachusettsNortheastWedding Season
MichiganMidwestWedding Crashers
MinnesotaMidwestLove, Guaranteed
MississippiSouthMeet the Browns
MissouriMidwestChristmas Inheritance
MontanaMidwestThe Lovebirds
NebraskaMidwestThe DUFF
NevadaWestIrreplaceable You
New HampshireNortheastA Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
New JerseyNortheastAlex Strangelove
New MexicoWestScott Pilgrim vs The World
New YorkNortheastWedding Season
North CarolinaSouth#RealityHigh
North DakotaMidwestThe Princess Switch
OhioMidwestAlex Strangelove
OklahomaSouthTramps
OregonWestIbiza: Love Drunk
PennsylvaniaNortheastThe Clapper
Rhode IslandNortheastSet It Up
South CarolinaSouthForrest Gump
South DakotaMidwestScott Pilgrim vs The World
TennesseeSouthForrest Gump
TexasSouthGrease
UtahWestEurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
VermontNortheastLove Hard
VirginiaSouthThe Last Summer
WashingtonWestLove, Guaranteed
West VirginiaWestThe Kissing Booth 3
WisconsinMidwestThe Holiday Calendar
WyomingMidwestGrease

What in the world is Alex Strangelove?  That’s a lie. I don’t even know that one do you?  Let’s see if we can agree on the most popular rom-com actors…drumroll, please!

Photo credit: All About Cookies.org
loading...

At least Ryan Reynolds made it to the top 5!  Now we're talking!  I'm loving this list.  Time to be super-sappy so rent some of these for tonight! xo

Read more from All About Cookies here.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most

Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.
Filed Under: most popular romantic comedy, romantic, Social Share, the most popular romantic comedy in new jersey, valentines day
Categories: Entertainment, Lifestyle
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 94.5 PST