Have a taste for fresh baked perfection? You can't beat going to a New Jersey bakery - especially when they're old-fashioned!

Delicious and sweet seasonal pastry background Getty Images loading...

So where can you find the best bakery in New Jersey? If you drove past it, you probably wouldn't guess that found it. in fact, the word "bakery" isn't even in the name at all!

Welcome to the Colts Neck General Store and Deli, located at 171 County Rd 537 in Colts Neck, NJ! This modest, farm-style general store was built over 170 years ago in 1849!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to OnlyInYourState, this hidden gem is the best bakery in New Jersey! Here's what they had to say about this historical place:

"You’ll find fresh-baked pastries, cookies, and special seasonal treats that are worth a trip from any part of the state. You also might want to stay for lunch, because the sandwich counter takes some humble ingredients and makes them sing with Jersey charm."

In their bakery, you'll find pies, cookies, cannoli, danishes, cake, brownies, and other treats!

Not only do they have out-of-this-world breads, pastries and desserts, they also serve dine-in breakfast and lunch 7 days a week! You can't get lunch like this in any old fast food restaurant! This food is the real deal.

Have you ever been to Colts Neck General Store & Deli? Let us know what you usually get! Go ahead and check out the Facebook page and their Instagram @coltsneckgeneralstore!

