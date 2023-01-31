Every Eagles fan in our area is so excited to see 'The Birds' go to the Super Bowl especially a bunch from this Mercer County School.

There was nothing like watching that game against the 49ers the other day and celebrating students at Lawrence Intermediate School in Lawrenceville, NJ got into the Philly spirit.

The 6th-grade band at 'LIS' performed 'Fly Eagles Fly' to show their support for the Eagles heading to the big game in just a few weeks and uploaded it to Youtube.

Who knew that NBC10 Philadelphia would get ahold of it and play it on TV the other night? This is so cool to me!

There are a ton of Philadelphia Schools that are showing the same Eagles spirit, I’m sure, but Lawrenceville is getting some recognition! Everyone who was playing in the 6th-grade band seemed to be repping some Eagles colors as they played the famous Fight song on the LIS stage.

The Eagles will be facing the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on February 12 in Arizona and will hopefully come back home to Philadelphia with a trophy.

If they win this year, this will be the team’s 2nd Super Bowl win ever and the 2nd win within 6 years. The game will be played in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium in just a few weeks.

Die-hard Eagles fans are hoping to be able to snag a seat in the stadium, but tickets as of now are going for an average of $5,000 just to walk inside of the stadium!

Rihanna will be performing at half-time and the only thing that could make this year’s game better, is it the Eagles bring that trophy home to Philadephia. We know the Lawrence Intermediate School band will be cheering them on, too!

