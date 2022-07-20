Got A Sweet Tooth Lawrenceville? Check Out This Local Baked Good Business

I saw a small business that you need to support in the area of Lawrenceville, NJ. I was driving down Eggert's Crossing Road in Lawrence Township and noticed a tent and table with baked goodies that were set up on the side of the road.

This is one of my usual routes throughout my day and I had never noticed it before, so I got out and decided to take a look and the desserts that were on that table were to die for.

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-07-20 at 8.55.43 PM loading...

The dessert business is called EgxEats and I think you’ll be seeing much more from this hard-working business owner in the future. There were these little desserts in a jar and there were all different kinds to choose from like banana pudding and even an Oreo pudding.

The owner says she sets up shop within the township and will post where her bake sale stand will be that day and the hours she will be there on her Instagram.

There was truly a dessert for everyone on this table like chocolate cakes, cookies, pudding jars, scones, and more.

This is the perfect setup if you want to support a local businesswoman and are craving something sweet.

I was stalking her Instagram after trying one of the scones she was selling today and the page is filled with pictures of the desserts she has for sale at her bake sales and also some other specialty cakes that I can’t even believe are handmade.

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-07-20 at 8.55.32 PM loading...

The owner was telling me a touching story about how she does all of this hard work because of her passion for baking and also to provide for her son who has autism. She is working extremely hard to get him a service dog while also supplying the community with delicious treats that will bring the residents together.

If you have a sweet tooth and want to try some of these baked goods out, you can see where the stand will pop up next via Instagram, @egx.eats.

