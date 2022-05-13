Does This Princeton, NJ Matcha Shop Have The Best In The Area?

I was really craving a good matcha drink and had no self-control. I just HAD to find one and wanted to change it up to support a local business.

If you know me I really love supporting local businesses whenever possible and I found another hidden gem if you’re a matcha lover like me.

Junbi is a local matcha and coffee shop in downtown Princeton, NJ that according to yelp, has the best-rated matcha in the Mercer County area, as voted on by the customers.

I went to downtown Princeton to try out this shop for myself and let me tell you, it totally did not disappoint. First off, their menu was giant and full of different options for you to enjoy their matcha.

There are options for milky matcha drinks, refreshing matcha drinks, and lattes. Also, if you’re not feeling the matcha vibe that day, coffee and other tea options are available with flavorings and boba add-ins to choose from as well.

This shop for sure took a great tip off of bubble tea restaurants because of how they seal the drinks. You order whichever drink you want and the Junbi team puts it into this little machine to almost vacuum seal the drink shut.

While doing research, shops do this to preserve the flavor and consistency of the dink by eliminating its contact with the air.

I ordered the "honey lavender matcha" that looked exactly like this.

Honestly, I understand the hype over this place. It has great drinks, and a great atmosphere and the drinks will be worthy of securing their spot on your insta feed!

Junbi is located at 27 Witherspoon St, Princeton, NJ 08542 and is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm.

Yelp ratings haven't steered me wrong yet!

