In a shocking twist of events, the NBA's biggest superstar is coming to Philadelphia!

He signed a two year, $8 million deal (with a player option). LeBron's agent Rich Paul told ESPN.

LeBron is one of the most decorated athletes in sports history, and perhaps the best basketball player of all time.

The 41 year old athlete has appeared in the NBA All-Star game for all 22 seasons of his career. Last season he averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds over 60 games with the Lakers. James made nearly $53 million with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, ESPN reports.

"I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game," LeBron said in a thread shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

James went on to say that this is his "last decision" and he's not going for money or family.

“I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship," he wrote.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time."

If he brings a championship to Philadelphia it would end a 43-year drought for the 76ers.

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Meanwhile fans of the 76ers are celebrating the news this afternoon — including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro who has declared today (July 24) LeBron James Day.

The Sixers went 45-37 last season and lost to the eventual-champion New York Knicks 4-0 in the second round of the playoffs.