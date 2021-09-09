The legendary mansion where The Godfather was filmed in Beverly Hills is now for sale and, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, it's "looking for a final offer it can't refuse!"

This iconic, sweeping mansion in Beverly Hills — previously known as the Beverly House and now known as the Hearst Estate — has tons of celebrity history. (A music superstar's music video was even filmed there!)

As stated in the classic film, a man who doesn't spend time with his house can never be a real man. (Okay, it's really "family" in the movie, but close enough.)