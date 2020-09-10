Waterfront Restaurants to Dine at to Say Goodbye to Summer

I don't care what anyone says, summer is not over! Just because Labor Day weekend has past doesn't mean we need to stop enjoying summer activities and the outdoors. Fall does not begin until September 22nd and in prior years, the weather has been very warm until November comes and then BOOM it's winter weather. I am going to hold onto the beautiful sunsets and nice weather as long as I can, and since I'm not that comfortable dining inside a restaurant yet, I found some restaurants in New Jersey and Pennsylvania with gorgeous views that make for a wonderful dining experience.