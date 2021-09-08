Hit by the storm? How to apply for Ida FEMA aid in New Jersey

Homeowners and renters in several New Jersey counties can already get the ball rolling on applying for monetary assistance from the federal government for damages caused by the remnants of Ida.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the designated counties for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic, and Somerset.

That list may grow as residents document their damage and officials continue to evaluate damage.

Residents in the affected counties who have homeowners or renters insurance are encouraged to file a claim as soon as possible, as FEMA is not allowed to duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance.

"With FEMA's assistance, it's typically not enough to make you whole," said Nikki Campbell, media relations specialist. "The average grant is about $5,000."

App, web, or phone

According to FEMA, the fastest and easiest way to apply for assistance is by visiting disasterassistance.gov, or by downloading the FEMA app on a phone or tablet.

Ida survivors in the designated counties also have the option to call 800-621-3362. The line operates from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

"Eventually, in these affected areas we're going to be putting up what's called disaster recovery centers," Campbell said. "We'll have FEMA representatives and Small Business Administration representatives and possibly other nonprofit organizations."

Officials are still scouting locations for these centers.

Unless the deadline is extended, residents have 60 days from the major disaster declaration to apply for FEMA aid.

Not on the list yet?

New Jersey residents outside of the designated assistance zone are encouraged to catalogue their damages and keep their repair receipts, as the list of designated counties can easily grow.

Use this link to report damages to FEMA.

"This is the information we need to get individual homeowners and more counties included for FEMA assistance," Gov. Phil Murphy said.

FEMA and state staff were doing assessments in Essex, Hudson, Union and Mercer counties on Tuesday. According to New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan, assessments were occurring Wednesday in Burlington, Monmouth and Morris counties, and an assessment is likely for Warren County.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.