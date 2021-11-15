It's the most wonderful time of the year and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?

Between now and December 12, we need you to share photos of your brightest, most creative, and breathtaking holiday light displays in Central Jersey and Eastern PA.

Maybe this year you lugged all 12 crates of lights out of the basement and blanketed the entire house. Maybe you rented some heavy equipment to decorate the towering pine tree in your front yard. Maybe there's a life-size replica of Santa's sleigh shining brighter than a Vegas casino in front of your business.

We want to see it.

But it's also the time of year for giving, so we'd love to wrap up a tiny box containing $1,000 in prizes for one lucky person who shares their beautiful holiday display with us. We'll give $500 in cash and a $500 shopping spree to Michael's Jewelers.

Ready to light up PST Nation and send 2021 out with the brightest celebration ever? Submit your photo in the form below or through the PST app. Keep checking back here as we highlight the best displays.

Let’s lift as many spirits as possible by bringing brightness to everyone.

View all of the contest rules here.